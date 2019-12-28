Golden Globes 2020: The Complete Guide to Parties and Events (Updating)

A new year, a new decade and Hollywood’s shortest awards season ever is here — and so are the parties.

Thursday, Jan. 2

Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala

Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 N. Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs, 5 p.m.

Not affiliated with the Golden Globes, this annual fundraiser for the film festival will host many of this year's nominees and awards-season standouts as Hollywood takes over the desert for one starry night. Honorees include Jennifer Lopez, Renée Zellweger, Charlize Theron, Martin Scorsese, Adam Driver, Jamie Foxx, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, Antonio Banderas and Zack Gottsagen. Mary Hart is hosting the event.

Friday, Jan. 3

AFI Awards Luncheon

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles, 300 Doheny Dr., Beverly Hills

The awards event celebrates 2019’s most outstanding achievements with a selection of 10 films (1917, The Farewell, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Knives Out, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Richard Jewell) and 10 TV shows (Chernobyl, The Crown, Fosse/Verdon, Game of Thrones, Pose, Succession, Unbelievable, Veep, Watchmen and When They See Us). Additionally, Parasite and Fleabag will receive special prizes created to honor works of excellence outside the Institute’s criteria for American projects.

DPA Luxury Lounge

Brentwood Suites at Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, 11461 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

The invite-only luxury style retreat will feature De Marquet, Civetta Los Angeles, Naughty Girl, Le Taha’a Island Resort & Spa, Soori Bali, Tahiti Ia Ora Beach Resort, Sofitel’s Moorea Ia Ora Beach Resort, Artskül, Fazup, Haas Wellness Center, Cutera, TruSculpt Flex, Truth in Hand, Sway, Sheer Necessity, Maine Island Soap, AMT Global, Path Water, Carvery Kitchen, Dreamy Creations, Sünder, Topo Chico, Sunny Blue and charities Pablove Foundation, Lollipop Theater Network and Inner City Arts.

Secret Room Events Style Lounge

InterContinental Century City, ballroom lobby level, 2151 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

This year’s lounge will feature clothing, shoes, skin care, CBD, beauty, Botox and baby items along with gift bags featuring more than 50 items in each. Charity partner: DoVE Project — Dogs of Violence Exposed — a registered, non-profit created to support the end of the Dog Meat Trade in Asia.

9th Annual AACTA International Awards

Mondrian Los Angeles, 8440 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts will give out prizes as part of its annual awards event, which “honors the best achievements in film excellence, regardless of geography.” The Irishman received the most nominations with six, followed by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Joker and Parasite. Acting nominees include Christian Bale, Robert De Niro, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt, Toni Collette, Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh and double nominee Margot Robbie. Sponsors include Foxtel, Destination NSW, Sydney.com, It’s On! In Sydney, and Penfolds.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch

BOA Steakhouse, 9200 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

American Airlines, IFC and Mazda are sponsoring this annual gathering of indie talent and auteurs during which Film Independent will announce filmmaker grant and awards recipients.

Coca-Cola Presents Gold Meets Golden

Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate, 1008 Elden Way, Beverly Hills,11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The 7th annual brunch event mixes A-listers, star athletes and Olympians for a good cause — L.A.’s Angel City Sports. The gathering comes six months ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo, kicking off July 24 and running through Aug. 9. Confirmed to attend: Nicole Kidman, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Sam Rockwell, Octavia Spencer, Salma Hayek, Jessica Chastain, Laura Dern, Rami Malek, Sistine Stallone, Matt Bomer, Chrissy Metz, Ryan Murphy, Eddie Murphy, Christian Yelich, Idina Menzel, Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Drever, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo, Nadia Comaneci, Kristi Yamaguchi, Monica Seles, Greg Louganis, Carl Lewis, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Laila Ali, Marcus Allen, Roderick Townsend, Alex Morgan, Mark Spitz, Kerri Walsh-Jennings, Ian Thrope, Ibtihaj Mohammed, Chris Evert, Bart Conner, Mia Hamm, Katelyn Ohashi, Paul Rabil, Phaidra Knight, Delilah Mohammed, Steven Langton and others. Coca-Cola, United Airlines, Virginia Robinson Gardens, Fashwire, and Herradura Tequila are partners on the event.

BAFTA Tea Party

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles, 300 Doheny Dr., Beverly Hills, 2-5 p.m.

BAFTA Los Angeles celebrates awards season with its annual tea-filled party where cups will overflow while guests dine on traditional sandwiches and scones. Expected: Patricia Arquette, Awkwafina, Scott Z. Burns, Julia Butters, Brian Cox, Ana De Armas, Alexandre Desplat, Adam Driver, Taron Egerton, Cynthia Erivo, Dexter Fletcher, Greta Gerwig, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Margot Hand, Jared Harris, Paul Walter Hauser, David Heyman, Bong Joon Ho, Rian Johnson, Joey King, Ladj Ly, George Mackay, Craig Mazin, Eddie Murphy, Thomas Newman, Bruna Papandrea, Mary Kay Place, Ben Platt, Jonathan Pryce, Zhao Shuzhen, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sam Taylor-Johnson, Taika Waititi, Paul Walter Hauser, Lulu Wang, Diane Warren, Chris Weitz, Ramy Youssef, and more. The event supports BAFTA's Access for All initiative, creating opportunity and career pathways for individuals from all backgrounds. The event will be presented by American Airlines, BBC America and Jaguar Land Rover.

Lionsgate’s Night Before the Golden Globes Party

Chateau Marmont, 8221 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The mini major celebrates its five nominations at a VIP-only fete. Nominees who could be making the rounds with Lionsgate brass like Jon Feltheimer, Michael Burns, Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake are Knives Out actors Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas and the duo from Bombshell, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie.

Vanity Fair, Amazon Studios and Audi

San Vincente Bungalows, 845 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood

The invite-only event at the private membership club will feature a portrait studio with photographer Lauren Dukoff, music by DJ Myles Hendrik and hosting duties by Vanity Fair’s editor-in-chief Radhika Jones alongside Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke. Amazon Studios nominees include Fleabag, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Les Misérables, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Rachel Brosnahan, Emma Thompson and Andrew Scott.

Showtime

Sunset Tower, 8358 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, 8 p.m.

The cable network once again gathers executives, talent, creatives and industry insiders for a night-before fete at the hotel. Nominees include The Loudest Voice, Russell Crowe and Kirsten Dunst.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Golden Globe Awards

Beverly Hilton Hotel, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 5-8 p.m.

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Ricky Gervais, produced by Dick Clark Prods. and handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

NBCUniversal

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, Jean-Georges Restaurant, 9850 Wilshire Blvd., immediately following the ceremony

The host of the big show welcomes talent from its roster of companies including DreamWorks, Focus Features, NBC, UCP, Universal, Universal Television and USA to a company fete where one would expect to see the night’s man of the moment, Ricky Gervais.

The Walt Disney Company

The Disney Terrace, on the roof deck of the Beverly Hilton, 8:30 p.m.

The studio enters the Globes party scene with its first outing as a corporate parent to its Fox companies by hosting hosts all of its subsidiaries: Disney, Pixar, Disney+, Disney Television Studios, Walt Disney Animation, Fox Searchlight, 20th Century Fox, ABC, Freeform, FX, Hulu and National Geographic.

Warner Bros. and InStyle

Oasis Courtyard, Beverly Hilton Hotel, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, immediately following the ceremony

Sponsored by L’Oréal Paris and Secret, the 21s annual party pairing will feature winners, nominees and presenters. Jodi Cohen and Sarah Lowy of JOWY Prods. are transforming the courtyard into an exclusive Beverly Hills rooftop-style restaurant and nightclub where partygoers (led by DJ Michelle Pesce) can peek 360-degree city views. The mid-century modern residential design, which will completely cover the Beverly Hilton Hotel fountain, features one connective space, that will be transformed from an earlier viewing dinner to a packed afterparty.

Netflix

Details to come…

The dominant streamer should have a star-packed party as it leads the nominations for both film and TV backed by The Irishman, Marriage Story, The Two Popes, Dolemite is My Name, The Kominsky Method, The Crown, Unbelievable, Russian Doll and The Politician. It would not be a shock to see Netflix talent like Martin Scorsese, Al Pacino, Noah Baumbach, Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Eddie Murphy, Laura Dern, Anthony McCarten, Fernando Meirelles, Steve Zaillian, Randy Newman, Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Christina Applegate, Natasha Lyonne, Michael Douglas, Ben Platt, Paul Rudd, Kaitlyn Dever, Merritt Wever, Sacha Baron Cohen, Helena Bonham Carter and Toni Collette.

WarnerMedia and HBO

Circa 55 Restaurant & Poolside, Beverly Hilton Hotel, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, Hotel doors open at 8:30 p.m.

This year marks the first that HBO is joining with corporate parent WarnerMedia for its annual Golden Globes fete. Nominations for Big Little Lies, Chernobyl, Succession and Barry combined to give HBO a total of 15 nominations for talent including Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Emily Watson, Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, Henry Winkler, Bill Hader, Kieran Culkin, Brian Cox and Helen Mirren.

CAA

Sunset Tower, 8358 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

The agency once again takes over the iconic hotel for its post-Globes party. As the talent agency with the most nominees this year, this event is expected to be among the hottest in town following the Globes. The reason? Here are CAA’s nominees: Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Renee Zellweger, Ana de Armas, Cate Blanchett, Emma Thompson, Taron Egerton, Daniel Craig, Annette Bening, Laura Dern, Jennifer Lopez, Sacha Baron Cohen, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Kit Harington, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Brad Pitt, Sam Mendes, Todd Phillips, Helen Mirren, Christopher Abbott, Jennifer Aniston, Billy Porter, Rachel Brosnahan, Christina Applegate, Ben Platt, Toni Collette, Meryl Streep, Kieran Culkin, Andrew Scott and Cecil B. DeMille award winner Tom Hanks. Oh, and Beyoncé.

WME

Chateau Marmont, 8221 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

The agency celebrates its nominated talent at an invite-only, VIP party at the iconic hotel. WME’s Globes nominated talent in 2020 includes Charlize Theron, Christian Bale, Joaquin Phoenix, Jonathan Pryce, Beanie Feldstein, Eddie Murphy, Bong Joon Ho, Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Michelle Williams, Russell Crowe, Jodie Comer, Rami Malek, Natasha Lyonne and Helena Bonham Carter.

UTA

La Dolce Vita, 9785 South Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, 8 p.m.

The agency hosts its nominated talent, staff and VIPs at this invite-only, intimate affair. Those vying for awards that night include UTA talent like Noah Baumbach, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Bill Hader, Kirsten Dunst, Paul Rudd, Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Anthony Hopkins, Ramy Yousef, Kaitlyn Dever, Joey King and Emily Watson.