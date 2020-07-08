Harry Styles Lends His Voice to New Calm App Story

The 'Fine Line' singer narrates a 30-minute feature designed to help users relax and fall asleep. “Sleep and meditation are a huge part of my routine," he says.

Harry Styles has been called "dreamy" by legions of fans — a descriptor that is now taking on a whole new meaning. The superstar singer has partnered with Calm, the popular sleep, meditation and relaxation app, by lending his voice on a 30-minute "Sleep Story" titled "Dream With Me."

Available exclusively on Calm, Styles, who invested in Calm’s Series A in June 2018, will guide listeners to fall asleep by using the soothing tones of his voice. “Sleep and meditation are a huge part of my routine, whether I’m at home, in the studio, or out on the road,” said Styles in a statement announcing today's news. “Rest and recovery is as important as doing the work. Finding a balance has been endlessly beneficial to both my physical and mental health. It’s changed my life. I’m so happy to be collaborating with Calm at a time when the world needs all the healing it can get. Treat people with kindness.”

Styles has been open about his wellness journey, which includes therapy and meditation, and he's often encouraged fans to embrace their own practices. He becomes the latest boldfaced name to join Calm's roster of voices, following in the footsteps of LeBron James, Laura Dern, Matthew McConaughey, Kelly Rowland, Lucy Liu and others.

“Harry’s voice usually electrifies audiences around the world but his unique Sleep Story will help millions of people drift off to dreamland every night,” said Michael Acton Smith, Calm co-founder and co-CEO. “His mellifluous voice is the perfect tonic to calm a racing mind.”