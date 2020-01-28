Harvey Weinstein Slapped With Cleaning Fees After Smoking Inside New Jersey Hotel Room

Before his rape trial began, the disgraced mogul was spotted at the Molly Pitcher Inn with friend Alexandra Vino: “Once notified that he was not staying in a smoking room, he stopped smoking immediately," says his rep.

Harvey Weinstein recently told CNN that he’s been in a 12-step program since 2017 — but it’s hard to believe one of those steps includes damaging a hotel room in Red Bank, N.J.

A source at the Molly Pitcher Inn tells The Hollywood Reporter that the disgraced 67-year-old mogul checked in at the end of December before his sex crimes trial began in New York in January. While there, he had a guest: 30-year-old actress Alexandra Vino (who has been denying a romantic relationship with Weinstein since she was spotted with him at a comedy club in November).

The source alleges that Weinstein and Vino stunk up their no-smoking room with marijuana, then ordered "several ice creams" from room service, and were required to pay extra to cover room damage when they checked out.

A spokesman for Weinstein says, “The concierge assistant that set up his itinerary, to date, has not received any notifications, or billing, for any extra charges indicating the room Mr. Weinstein stayed in was damaged. And under no circumstances was Mr. Weinstein smoking marijuana. Relapsing, he did however smoke a couple of cigarettes and once notified that he was not staying in a smoking room, he stopped smoking immediately."

The rep confirmed that he did have dinner "and two ice cream sundaes, alone at the bar and ordered room service for himself. The next day, Miss Vino brought a male friend by the Inn to meet Mr. Weinstein. There is nothing romantic about their platonic relationship. If there are any damages due to his smoking habit, he will pay all costs.”