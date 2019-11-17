Henry Golding's Agent Survives "Horror Film" Car Crash by Inches

Nick LoPiccolo, who also reps Harry Shum Jr., narrowly avoided a serious accident by Paradigm's Beverly Hills offices: "The car very likely would have landed on me."

Agenting can be cutthroat … but deadly? Not usually. But try telling that to Paradigm’s Nick LoPiccolo.

The talent agent — who reps Henry Golding, Harry Shum Jr., Isaiah Mustafa, Ana de la Reguera, Eden Brolin, Grace Victoria Cox, Paz Vega and Mia Maestro, among others — is still shaking off a close call that happened just steps outside the agency’s Beverly Hills headquarters on Wilshire Boulevard near the corner of Weatherly Drive.

LoPiccolo, 36, walked out of the office Oct. 29 at lunchtime while looking over prepared remarks he printed ahead of a quarterly Paradigm town hall the next day. LoPiccolo was to be the closing speaker in front of approximately 700 colleagues (beamed to offices in New York, Nashville and London), charged with sharing the architecture of Henry Golding’s leading man career. (He now stars opposite Emilia Clarke in Last Christmas and is filming action franchise Snake Eyes for Paramount.)

That’s when something caught LoPiccolo’s attention from his peripheral vision. “A car spun out of control and landed right on the sidewalk where I had been walking. I reacted by exploding into a backpedal,” LoPiccolo tells THR, praising his own quick moves thanks to skills he developed as a defensive back playing college football at University of Delaware. “The car landed where I was standing one second earlier.”

The sight, pictured above, shows the impact of the collision. LoPiccolo immediately dialed 911 and waited until police officers and EMTs arrived to the scene. “When the adrenaline wore off, I was limping and in shock. When I got back to the office, everyone was incredibly compassionate and helpful in getting me to a doctor’s office out of concern for my safety.” He got checked out by Beverly Hills orthopedic surgeon Dr. Raj, who discovered he may need surgery to repair a torn medial meniscus in his left knee which he suffered as he leapt out of the path of the car.

The diagnosis came only after he delivered the speech, aided in part by a taped segment from Golding and an introduction from iconic ring announcer Bruce Buffer, who three days later introduced fighters at UFC’s biggest event of the year at sold-out Madison Square Garden. “You would never expect two cars colliding in front of you on the sidewalk of Wilshire Boulevard,” concludes LoPiccolo, selected as one of THR’s Next Gen executives in 2016. “It makes you appreciative of your upbringing and all of life’s lessons growing up — parents, coaches, even clients and colleagues and how it all conditions you to make split-second decisions.”

