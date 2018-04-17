Hollywood Assistant Told to "Sew Her Vagina Shut" Gets New Job

On April 5, Amazon confirmed that the streaming service was teaming with Oscar winner Jordan Peele on a Lorena Bobbitt docuseries that would tackle the infamous 1993 incident that saw Bobbitt, in an act of revenge for alleged domestic violence, cut off then-husband John Wayne Bobbitt's penis.

Production on the four-part series, Lorena, is currently underway and there's another bit of news in the project that has yet to make headlines. Remember Rosette Laursen? Months before Time's Up and #MeToo became a movement, she was the brave assistant who shared a lengthy Facebook post on Aug. 8 revealing sexist remarks that her boss, talent manager Michael Einfeld, had made in an email about her after she requested the day off to observe March 8's A Day Without a Woman. "Are you fucking kidding me. At the end of pilot season," Einfeld wrote in the email intended for two male colleagues but was accidentally distributed to his entire boutique office. "Someone should sew her vagina shut. I'm never hiring a girl ever again."

He also called Laursen an "uppity selfish c---." Laursen has landed a new job working for Peele and his Monkeypaw Prods. banner on Lorena. Her title is office coordinator/assistant to director Joshua Rofe and executive producer Steven Berger, and she tells The Hollywood Reporter that when she posted about her former boss, she had a fear — one that was reiterated by others — that she would "never work in this town again," citing the infamous saying.

"Fortunately, the reaction to my post was extremely positive. I posted in August 2017, and coincidentally the Weinstein story broke soon after and countless revelations of sexual abuse and harassment followed. This shift in the local and national conversation allowed me to be embraced by allies within Hollywood and actually helped lead to my new job on Lorena," she continues. "Unsurprisingly, my story resonated with my new bosses as the series focuses on sharing the story of a woman who was previously silenced."

She adds that her new workplace is free of drama and tension that dominated her former office. "Consideration and respect are given to everyone, regardless of hierarchy, which results in an extremely efficient, peaceful workplace. It is amazing to actually enjoy going to work every day. It gives me hope and excitement that I can continue to work with awesome, respectful people as I continue toward my goals in TV writing."

As for Einfeld, THR called his office and reached out to him via email but has yet to hear back. At the time the email exchange went viral, Einfeld had several dozen clients on his roster according to IMDBPro — names like Heather Tom, Juliet Mills, Melody Scott Thomas, Shirley Knight, Lee Meriwether and Tina Louise — but the website now lists only three. When the story and Laursen's post went viral, Einfeld took to Facebook to apologize. "Let me say without reservation — I am sorry," he wrote. "I used language that was tasteless, humorless and completely inexcusable."

