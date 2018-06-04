Inside the Hot Downtown Pop-Up Restaurant Where Leo and His Girlfriend Dined

Over three days, Gaggenau 1683 seated L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, Haim and Cheryl Saban, Amazon's Jennifer Salke, Fox's Dana Walden and Leonardo DiCaprio and his Argentine model girlfriend Camila Morrone.

L.A.’s hottest new restaurant opened and closed in just three days.

The pop-up experience, dubbed Gaggenau 1683 — created to evoke the Black Forest by German luxury appliance brand Gaggenau — took over the 11th floor of the Cooper Design Space building downtown at 860 S. Los Angeles St. The space was completely overhauled and customized (at a cost rumored to be in the low seven figures) to transport guests courtesy of real trees, costumed models, fake snow, mood lighting and six table settings with eight seats at each table.

Diners over the three nights, May 21-23, included L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, Haim and Cheryl Saban, Amazon’s Jennifer Salke, and Fox’s Dana Walden — as well as an affectionate Leonardo DiCaprio and his Argentine model girlfriend Camila Morrone.

The menu, a six-course feast overseen by three-Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park’s Daniel Humm, included "eggs benedict" with caviar and asparagus; spring garlic custard with goat's milk and peas; seared foie gras with sorrel and horseradish; grilled snails with morels and ramps; roasted chicken with nettles and new potatoes; and for dessert, a grilled peach with honey and lemon thyme.

Gaggenau teamed with Operation Smile on the three-night affair in partnership with Erica Zohar, who helped to curate the guest list. THR attended the final night where Mayor Garcetti dined with fewer than 50 other guests including the Sabans, Roma Downey, rocker Van Morrison, Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton and fiancé Chris Zylka, Jennifer and Sophia Stallone, Brooke Burke, and producer Suzanne Todd. The previous night hosted Salke, Walden, Mike and Irena Medavoy, Tyra Banks, Monique Lhullier and Darren Criss.

The final guests to arrive on the final night? DiCaprio and Morrone. The pair, who sat next to the Sabans, Erica and Lior Zohar, and Mayor Garcetti, looked like a couple in love, and were spotted kissing several times, while Morrone kept her arm wrapped around his shoulders for most of the night. DiCaprio did not pose for official photographs, but did catch up with Downey and Van Morrison, an encounter posted on Downey's Instagram here, here and here.

The L.A. edition was the second Gaggenau 1683 pop-up following a similar operation in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood in September 2016.

