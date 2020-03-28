How Amazon Held a Film Premiere in Living Rooms

Amazon had been planning a blowout March 18 premiere in New York for noir thriller 'Blow the Man Down,' but instead has moved the venue to a more intimate space — attendees' living rooms.

As large gatherings got nixed on both coasts amid the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon Studios shifted gears and came up with a way to celebrate the release of Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy’s Blow the Man Down while respecting current mandates and supporting local vendors along the way.

The streamer had been planning a blowout March 18 premiere in New York for the noir thriller about a murder in a New England fishing village (starring Annette O’Toole, Margo Martindale, June Squibb, Sophie Lowe and Morgan Saylor) but instead has moved the venue to a more intimate space — attendees’ living rooms. The studio is sending dinner for two (menu by Annie Campbell Catering, linens by Heather Taylor Home, dessert from Valerie Confections) to L.A.-based press, cast, crew and other industry folk so they can party on as they stream the Prime film during a delayed March 27 home event following its March 20 debut. Described as “a deliciously clever New England noir” by THR reviewer Caryn James, it's currently sitting at 99 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

No-contact delivery and opting out of food was also available to respect new social-distancing guidelines. New Yorkers (and some Angelenos) are also included with boxes curated in partnership with Jon & Vinny’s. THR has learned that the idea hatched when Amazon insiders opted to redistribute funds allocated to the premiere and redirecting them to the same vendors, partners and agencies that would’ve been used for “live” events.

But it's not just Amazon's distribution list that's feeling the delivery love: In an effort to help vulnerable Angelenos during the ongoing pandemic, Amazon Studios has extended its partnership with Jon & Vinny’s to provide more than 10,000 meals to the Los Angeles Mission.

