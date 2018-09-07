How an Apple Watch Cameo in 'The Front Runner' Went Viral

An Apple Watch was airbrushed out of an image promoting '80s-set 'The Front Runner.' (Inset: Apple Watch)

Though Jason Reitman's new film 'The Front Runner' takes place in 1988 — following the presidential campaign of Hugh Jackman's Hart — a reporter's wrist is shown donning the device, which wasn’t introduce until 2015, in a promotional photo for the movie.

Just how ahead of its time is Apple, anyway?

Jason Reitman's new film, The Front Runner, takes place in 1988 and follows the presidential campaign of Gary Hart, whose White House hopes were dashed after it was revealed he'd had an extramarital affair with model Donna Rice. However, the Apple Watch, which wouldn't be invented for another 27 years, somehow makes a cameo in a promotional photograph for the movie — which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival — on the wrist of a reporter shoving a recorder at Hugh Jackman, who portrays the Colorado Democrat.

Eagle-eyed Twitter users were the first to notice the watch from the image, which was first posted by Entertainment Weekly on Aug. 10. After being posted by THR’s Seth Abramovitch, one user tweeted, “Damn, Apple really was ahead of the curve.”

The photo was quickly replaced by Sony with one in which the watch is airbrushed out, but by then it was too late; the image had gone viral. Sony declined to comment about the snafu.

Front Runner debuted to good reviews, with THR critic Stephen Farber writing that it features Jackman in "one of his finest performances," adding that Reitman infuses his film with "tight, propulsive storytelling."

First look at Hugh Jackman in THE FRONT RUNNER, a movie about Gary Hart's 1988 sex scandal featuring a very early prototype Apple Watch. (h/t @ZakKondratenko) pic.twitter.com/0Eaz71mzgB — Seth Abramovitch (@SethAbramovitch) August 27, 2018

