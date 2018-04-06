How to Escape Coachella Madness in Style

The closest resort venue to Empire Polo Grounds has packed on the festival-ready amenities for the 2018 edition which will feature music by Beyoncé, the Weeknd and Cardi B.

There is only one place to stay during Coachella where you can find a late night taco truck and the spirit of stars like Shirley Temple and Greta Garbo. Really.

Backed up against the backdrop of the Santa Rosa Mountains, La Quinta Resort & Club — member of Hilton Worldwide’s Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts — is also the closest resort to the Empire Polo Club, site of the festival, and that means the resort starts to fill up sometimes a year in advance. (A property source tells The Hollywood Reporter that there are still a few spots left for the 2018 festival.)

Festival-ready amenities this year include: gourmet outdoor breakfast burrito bar with vegan, vegetarian and paleo options; "Caffeination Station" with coffee, espresso and tea along with superfood mushroom-infused coffee blends from Four Sigmatic; COOLA Cooling Station with complimentary sprays of chilled COOLA sunscreen as well as flower crowns (!) to those who purchase a bottle of sunscreen; a braid bar offering three festival-worthy hair dos including crown braid, boxer braids, top knot or space buns; spa specials including a 50-min "Fun in the Sun" vitamin E repair treatment and two 5-minute beauty treatments including "Perk Lip" and "Perk Eye."

Spanning 45 acres, the green and flower-filled grounds offer the valley's most diverse roster of accommodations including 620 guestrooms, 98 villas and 41 swimming pools. Come for the location, stay for the golf, tennis, dining, spa and fitness facilities. But this year, guests who make their way back to the property will be greeted by a new amenity: a late night taco truck.

After arriving in style — JetSuiteX is also offering select flights to the area this year, if, you know, driving isn't your thing — make sure to check out the historical photos featuring Hollywood legends who would stay here if they were going to Coachella this year, too. (Original La Quinta regulars Garbo, Frank Capra and Charlie Chaplin, and others.)

Scroll down for more property highlights.

• A recent resort-wide renovation included upgrades of all guest casitas and a reimagined pool experience. New amenities: 42 to 47-inch flat-screen high-definition TVs, mini-refrigerators, Keurig coffee makers, charging stations with dual USB ports, upgraded fireplaces and photography inspired by the history of the resort and surroundings.

• Resort Casitas range from 400 to 460 sq. ft. and feature private terraces and pools.

• Villa Suites range from 1,200 to 1,600 sq. ft. and offer either one, two or three bedrooms. The nine suite sub-categories include: Arzner Suite, Capra Suite, Executive Suite, Eisenhower Suite, Hideaway Suite, Hacienda Suite, El Presidente Suite, Pueblo Suite and Spa Villas Suites.

Each feature resort-style living with a functional kitchen, and indoor and outdoor dining. These suites also showcase private spas; and five luxury suites include both a private pool and spa — among them the lavish 2,000 square-foot Hacienda Grande with its own carport.

• Baller alert: Also available is the iconic 1,200 sq. ft. Eisenhower Suite, and the Arzner Suite, named after Hollywood’s first female film director, Dorothy Arzner.

• Dining options: Morgan’s in the desert featuring contemporary American cuisine inspired by the bounty of the Coachella Valley under the direction of executive chef Jae Ho Bang; TWENTY6, a casual all-day venue reminiscent of the classic American grill; Adobe Grill featuring Mariachi music and colorful surroundings set the mood for regional Mexican cuisine; Ernie’s, a newly-designed tournament Clubhouse at PGA WEST offering pub fare; and Wallaby’s West in the Greg Norman Clubhouse, which offers an Australian ranch-style dining experience, among others.

• Spa La Quinta has 38 treatment rooms, including indoor and outdoor massage, facial and wet treatment rooms. Highlight of note: the Sanctuary Courtyard offers a tranquil place to unwind before or after a treatment and features an outdoor wading fountain, fireplace and cooling mist system.

• State-of-the-art tennis facilities feature 23 courts with two different surfaces (hard and clay) and a top-notch USPTA-certified staff.

• Retail highlights include Polo Ralph Lauren, Citrus featuring exclusive Trina Turk designs, Audrey’s & Greta’s, the Bungalow Shop, Marketplace Gift Shop and Lollipops, the resort’s old-fashioned candy store offering hundreds of varieties of vintage treats and house-made fudge.