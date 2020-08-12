How Katy Perry Convinced Orlando Bloom to Play Prince Harry in HBO Max's 'The Prince'

"Katy was like, 'This is genius,'" the actor says of his fiancée's reaction after he was asked to voice the royal in Gary Janetti's upcoming animated series.

When Orlando Bloom fielded an opportunity to voice Prince Harry in Gary Janetti’s upcoming HBO Max animated series, The Prince, about the British royal family, he had to first consider his own lineage.

“Initially, I was like, ‘Hmm, how do I feel about this?’ because I'm a British boy who's actually very proud of my roots,” explains Bloom, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the film Retaliation, for which he’s received the best reviews of his career. “I've always understood it as part of my heritage and background, and I'm not someone who wants to poke fun at anyone normally, but this was so clever, witty and affectionately done.”

The series is inspired by Janetti’s popular Instagram account, which has nearly 1 million followers and provides a satirical take on the Royals with particular attention on William and Kate’s son Prince George. Bloom’s expectant fiancée, Katy Perry, helped seal the deal: “Katy was like, ‘You've got to do this. This is genius.’”

As for playing Prince Harry, Bloom hopes the recent L.A. transplant takes it all in stride. “I hadn't met him when I signed up to do it, and I subsequently met him and he's such a nice guy and he's got a great sense of humor. I hope he maintains his sense of humor through this because they're sort of on a pedestal. We're showing real adoration to them in one form or another.”

Bloom suggests he might have to give him a heads-up before it airs: “I'm going to have to mention it to Prince Harry when I next see him, because I'm sure I'm going to see him at some point, just because of the nature of the universe. It always throws people together, right?”

