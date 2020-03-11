Hulu Cancels World Premiere of Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington Series 'Little Fires Everywhere'

Coronavirus concerns have doused the world premiere of Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere.

The streamer announced the news Wednesday evening. The event had been scheduled for Thursday night in Los Angeles on a week in which other studios have forged ahead with major premieres, including Monday's debut of Mulan by Disney and last night's Bloodshot premiere from Sony. Though no official comment came from a Hulu spokesperson, an email sent to attendees suggested that the company had been fielding concern from prospective guests.

"As you are all aware, the current state of affairs has altered the daily lives of many people, including our cast and crew. After hearing from many of you, and out of an abundance of caution, we are canceling tomorrow’s Little Fires Everywhere premiere screening and celebration. We are extremely proud of this series and can’t wait to share it with you when it debuts on Hulu on March 18," read the email.

The statement was sent early in the evening around the same time Tom Hanks announced that he and wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for COVID-19, and moments before NBA officials revealed that the entire season was being suspended after a player for the Utah Jazz tested positive.

More to come ...