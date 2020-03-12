Human Rights Campaign Suspends Public Events, Including L.A., Houston and Nashville Galas

The postponements are the latest in a swell of changes on the events landscape as organizers shift to align with protocols enforced by major cities over large gatherings in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Human Rights Campaign is pressing pause on all public events through April 4 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The LGBTQ civil rights organization issued a statement today from its president Alphonso David explaining the decision which affects its starry Los Angeles fundraiser on March 28 when Janelle Monáe and Dan Levy were set for honors at the InterContinental Los Angeles in front of guests Stephanie Beatriz, Nhandi, Dana Goldberg, Kalen Allen, Lance Bass, Maria Bello, Jake Borelli, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Raymond Braun, Guillermo Diaz, Sam Greisman, Kristi Henderson, Gus Kenworthy, Justin Mikita, Ryan Russell, Yeardley Smith and others.

Other events that are postponed include fundraisers in Nashville on March 14 and Houston on April 4.

“We are facing a global health crisis, and the Human Rights Campaign’s number one priority is to look out for the health and safety of our members, supporters, staff, the LGBTQ community and the community at large.

For that reason, we have decided to cancel or postpone all of our public events through the weekend of April 4, including our large-scale fundraising dinners in Nashville on March 14, Los Angeles on March 28 and Houston on April 4.

Our focus remains on the goal of advancing the rights of LGBTQ people around the world and on the defeat of Donald Trump and Mike Pence in November. We will continue to work toward this goal, and weather this crisis as we have weathered crises before — by uniting as a community.”