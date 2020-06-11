The H.Wood Group Launches First "Ghost Kitchen" Restaurant Concept, Mama's Guy

The nightlife and hospitality company will also introduce three more ghost kitchens over the July 4 holiday as Los Angeles continues to ease restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The h.wood Group will debut on Friday the latest offering from the nightlife, restaurant and hospitality company, a ghost kitchen called Mama's Guy.

Inspired by the company's standout Los Angeles venue The Nice Guy, the menu for Mama's Guy features "a homestyle Italian experience," with options like baked ziti, lasagna, submarine sandwiches, and made-to-order pasta.

The news comes just as many businesses across the Los Angeles area begin to open doors following a prolonged shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants — a sector of the economy decimated by the closures — are now allowed to reopen per Los Angeles County of Public Health guidelines, but are limited to specific capacity in order to adhere to physical distancing requirements. The ghost kitchen concept allows space for new business while also keeping safety at the forefront.

Mama's Guy joins a roster of h.wood Group businesses that includes 40 Love, Blind Dragon, Bootsy Bellows, Dellilah, Harriet's, Mason, Petite Taqueria, Poppy, Shorebar, Slab and the Peppermint Club. Per today's announcement, the company also reported that it will roll out three other ghost kitchen concepts for delivery only on July 4 holiday: Lilah’s, Ela Ela and Beautiful Foods Vegan. Ela Ela is described as "mediterranean inspired, California grown"; Lilah's is "all-American fare and craveable classics"; and the latter is "fresh vegan cuisine for everyone."