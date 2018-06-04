Inside Advocate's Champions of Pride Event With Laverne Cox, Karamo Brown and Wilson Cruz

Pride month kicked off Friday night not with a bang but, instead, the flip of a switch.

At least that's how it went down in Los Angeles at the mammoth Beverly Center retail and dining complex. The Advocate teamed with the Beverly Center to celebrate Champions of Pride inside newly-opened restaurant Farmhouse by inviting VIPs from the city's LGBTQ community for a cocktail-party-meets-awards-presentation hosted by Laverne Cox and Queer Eye star Karamo Brown.

It was Cox who was charged with announcing the flip of a switch that would illuminate Beverly Center’s exterior in Pride's signature rainbow coloring, marking the first time ever that building has been lit. (As part of June's pride month festivities, the exterior will be lit every evening as a symbol of the shopping center’s ongoing support of the LGBTQ community.) However, the lighting portion of the celebration encountered a minor hiccup when Cox counted from 10 down to 1 (a'la New Year's Eve), and when she finished counting, the exterior did not light up as intended.

The party kept moving inside, however, with performances by American Idol breakout Ada Vox and Newbody. In terms of awards, four honorees received a pat on the back for their contributions on behalf of the LGBTQ community: Parkland survivor and advocate Emma Gonzales, ballroom icon and trans actress Cece Suazo, chief executive officer of Extraordinary Families Sarah Boone, and founder of the of the first black, gay disco in L.A. Jewels Thais-Williams. All were present except for Gonzales who stayed local in Florida in order to attend her school graduation.