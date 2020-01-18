Inside the Gay Porn Awards With Host Kathy Griffin and Bruce Vilanch

Griffin joked that her gig be referred to in print as "the Critics' Choice Awards," while veteran awards show writer Vilanch (who is scribing the PGAs this year) was spotted making out with porn star Calhoun Sawyer at the Str8UpGayPorn Awards.

At least one awards show this season decided to buck the meatless trend: the Str8UpGayPorn Awards, held Jan. 12 at Avalon Hollywood. Kathy Griffin handled hosting duties with aplomb, ad-libbing an opening monologue by reading right out of the program (she got mileage out of the twice-nominated Get Your Dick Outta My Son, wondering if it might lead to sequels like “Get Your Dick Outta My White House” and “Get Your Dick Outta Mike Pence”) before hotly contested categories like “favorite twink” and “favorite daddy” were handed out.

Onstage, “favorite butt” winner Michael Boston dropped trou to show off his award-worthy buns — perhaps an unwitting homage to J.Lo, who would be snubbed by the Academy the next morning. Meanwhile, in the crowd, a tipsy porn star named Calhoun Sawyer — who’d flown in from Kentucky for the big night — plopped himself into the lap of Bruce Vilanch and made out with him. A shocked Vilanch, who’s writing the PGA Awards this year, took it all in stride.

Backstage, newlyweds Griffin and Randy Bick — her longtime boyfriend/manager whom she married Jan. 1 in a ceremony officiated by Lily Tomlin (“the gayest wedding ever,” she joked) — were in high spirits, though Griffin did make a request that the gig be referred to as “the Critics’ Choice Awards” in print, which were unfolding simultaneously across town in Santa Monica.

