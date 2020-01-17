Inside People Magazine's Cherry Blossom-Themed SAG Awards Afterparty

The Hollywood Reporter has an exclusive look at the renderings for Sunday night's soiree, designed and produced by Tony Schubert and featuring a menu by Wolfgang Puck.

On Sunday night, nominated stars like Brad Pitt, Renée Zellweger, Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio and Scarlett Johansson will pack the Shrine Auditorium for the SAG Awards. After the actor statues are handed out, it's all about the after arty, and this year, for the 24th year in a row, People magazine is partnering for the official post-show gala, held on-site in an adjacent space.

Organizers of the event have shared exclusive renderings of the space, seen below, as designed and produced by Tony Schubert of Event Eleven for the 12th consecutive year. The theme? "Cherry Blossom Forest," which is accomplished thanks to various shades of pink blossoms, plush furniture, walnut details and pops of pink accents.

In addition to a menu created and served by Wolfgang Puck and his staff, guests will get to enjoy an exclusive gift bag (specified by gender) featuring items from Biossance, Talenti, #seeher, Olloclip, Bombas and other top brands. It's also a party with a purpose: The event honors the charitable endeavors of actors in their communities thanks to Stand Up To Cancer — a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation — that will make a grant to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s emergency assistance programs, which helps performing artists in urgent need, including those battling cancer.

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC airs live at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST. on TNT.