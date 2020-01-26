'Irishman' Producer Endorses Michael Bloomberg for President

"I watched what he did for New York City, how he built and ran an amazing administration," Jane Rosenthal told Rambling Reporter on the red carpet at the Palm Springs film festival.

Billionaire presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg can add another entertainment elite to his endorsements (till now, it's been Sam Waterston and Judge Judy).

"I watched what he did for New York City, how he built an amazing administration," Irishman producer Jane Rosenthal told Rambling Reporter on the red carpet at the Palm Springs Film Festival, where Martin Scorsese was picking up the Sonny Bono Visionary Award. "He changed the way the city works, and I know he can do the same for the country."

Rosenthal, 63, told THR that her resolution for the new year was "to participate in our electoral process as much as I can."

