'Star Trek: Picard' Actress on Show's "Progressive" Asian American Representation

"We're telling stories about the future and we're saying, 'Hey, in the future, we're still going to be here,'" says Isa Briones, who plays Dahj.

Star Trek: Picard star Isa Briones says she's proud to be part of the "progressive" show that represents the Asian American community onscreen.

"One of the big things for me that's been exciting is seeing the Asian American community coming out, because I'm Filipino and Swedish and Irish," the actress told The Hollywood Reporter at the Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Guild Awards this month. "Getting to see how me being in Star Trek has connected with them and how they've really appreciated seeing someone who looks like them on screen ... that will always be my favorite about the show, especially because it's such a progressive show."

Debuting on CBS All Access on Thursday, Star Trek: Picard stars Briones as Dahj opposite Patrick Stewart in the titular role. It comes after fellow other-worldly franchise Star Wars made headlines for its lack of Asian American representation in Disney's Rise of the Skywalker (which was released Dec. 20). Actress Kelly Marie Tran appears in less than two minutes of the film. "The last thing we were doing was deliberately trying to sideline Rose. We adore the character, and we adore Kelly," screenwriter Chris Terrio said of Rose's role last month.

Briones weighed in on the inclusion conversation, telling THR, "It's completely correct because we're telling stories about the future and we're saying, 'Hey, in the future, we're still going to be here. What you see now in the world is still going to be here in 2339.' We're all here and we all deserve to be represented. I feel so honored that we get to portray that and ... keep pushing that narrative forward."

George Takei and John Cho have portrayed Sulu in the Star Trek franchise, though the character does not appear in Picard.