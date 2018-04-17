9:00am PT by Chris Gardner

Jane Fonda Takes Dog Everywhere: "I Ache for Her"

"She goes just about everywhere with me," Fonda explained in a post on her blog. "When I am without her I ache for her. It's a physical thing. I feel a pang in my body."
When Jane Fonda turned up at the Wallis Annenberg Center's Lovelace Studio Theater last month to catch Jackie Unveiled — Saffron Burrows' one-woman show about Jackie Kennedy — the 80-year-old legend brought along a plus-one: her dog.

Sources tell THR that nobody at the 150-seat theater had the heart (or guts) to tell Fonda that pets were not allowed, but fortunately, the 14-year-old Coton de Tulear stayed mostly quiet in her owner's lap throughout the play.

It's not the first time Fonda has taken the pooch where dogs are forbidden: The two have even been spotted dining together at the Sunset Tower's Tower Bar. "She goes just about everywhere with me," Fonda explained in a post on her blog. "When I am without her, I ache for her. It's a physical thing. I feel a pang in my body."

