Janelle Monáe, Todrick Hall and Kim Petras Among Stars Set for HBO's Digital Pride Events

HBO is hosting musical acts, drag brunch, underground DJ sets, queer comedy night and other programming on its Human By Orientation website.

HBO is joining the virtual Pride parade by launching a series of programming to close out the month of June on its Human By Orientation site.

The first-ever initiative will feature a list of LGBTQ entertainers including Janelle Monáe, Todrick Hall, Kim Petras and the stars of the new hit series, We're Here, Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka O'Hara. Daily virtual events kick off June 18 and continue through June 28, and all events will be free to access.

"Pride has always been very important to us at HBO, now more than ever," said HBO's Jackie Gagne, vp of multicultural marketing. "Black lives matter, Black trans lives matter, Black queer lives matter. Our goal of Human By Orientation has always been to help the community celebrate their proudest and queerest selves."

Also as part of the lineup, Human By Orientation will highlight LGBTQ and civil rights nonprofit partners including the National Black Justice Coalition, Ali Forney Center, Audre Lorde Project and others. Kicking off the series will be a pairing of Los Angeles warehouse parties Por Detroit x Ostbahnhof. Todrick Hall will then present a live musical performance in honor of Juneteenth.

"I am very excited to perform a one-of-a-kind set that not only celebrates Pride, but also lands on this hallowed day in the Black community,” said Hall. “Especially now, it’s so important for Black queer artists to have our voices heard."

Other highlights include: HBO’s We’re Here cast will host a drag brunch, followed by Chicago-based DJ party Slo 'Mo spinning R&B, soul, hip hop and house late into the night on June 20; a dance class featuring choreographer and founder of the Sweat Spot, Ryan Heffington and a Queer Comedy Night featuring Cameron Esposito and queer comics on June 21; an hour-long performance from pop star Kim Petras on June 27; and an intimate performance from headliner Janelle Monáe on June 28.

Additional information and programming can be found here.