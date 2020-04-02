Jay Leno to Emcee Carousel of Hope Ball on New October Date

David Foster, George Schlatter, Quincy Jones and more will join the comedian and the Davis family at the event.

The 34th Carousel of Hope Ball has a new date: Oct. 10.

Taking the stage that Saturday night in Beverly Hills will be Jay Leno as master of ceremonies, David Foster as music director, George Schlatter as producer and Quincy Jones and Clive Davis as music chairmen. The news was announced today by event chair and host Barbara Davis and co-chair Dana Davis.

The biennial event — dedicated to diabetes awareness and raising funds for clinical care and diabetes research at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes — will celebrate Barbara Davis’ 90th birthday as well as the 40th anniversary of her center. More news about the event, including participants, honorees and performers will be revealed in coming months.

The most recent Carousel of Hope Ball, hosted in 2018, feted Robert De Niro with the Brass Ring Award and featured sets by Gladys Knight, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds and Foster, raising more than $1.9 million in the process."We are looking forward to hosting another sensational event, and bringing together our Carousel of Hope family to raise awareness and funds to fight his life-altering disease," Barbara Davis said in a statement.

Previous Brass Ring honorees include Frank Sinatra, Hillary Clinton, Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston, George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Sidney Poitier, Halle Berry, Sherry Lansing and others. Since its inception in 1978, the event has been a Hollywood staple, raising more than $105 million to date. The 2020 ball is supported by Dexcom.