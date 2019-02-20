The Jeff Bezos, David Pecker and Ari Emanuel Connection: "The Elephant in the Room Is Ginormous"

Pecker’s outing of Bezos' relationship with Lauren Sanchez, the wife of Endeavor executive chairman (and Emanuel partner) Patrick Whitesell, adds an awkward personal dynamic to a public scandal.

Nobody seems to have connected them yet, but the dots over at Endeavor are starting to form a very socially awkward pattern. Point A is the company's executive chairman Patrick Whitesell, 54, whose wife, Lauren Sanchez, 49, is in a relationship with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, 55, who's at war with National Enquirer publisher and Donald Trump pal David Pecker, 67, over the threatened publication of intimate selfies (reportedly supplied to the Enquirer by Sanchez's brother, Michael, which he has denied).

Pecker and his company, AMI, happen to be repped by IMG, a subsidiary of WME under Whitesell and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, 57. Pecker not only has a close relationship with Emanuel — sources say he bought a table at a fundraiser for the private Jewish high school in West Hills where the exec's kids have gone — he's also donated money to Ari's brother, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, 59.

"I can't even imagine how anyone can sit in a staff meeting across the table from anyone anymore," says a source close to the situation. "The elephant in the room is so ginormous."

