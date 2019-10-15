Jennifer Aniston Makes Instagram Debut With 'Friends' Reunion

The actress has long been one of the last remaining holdouts of her A-list peers to have avoided social media.

Jennifer Aniston is Instagram official.

The actress and producer joined the platform Tuesday morning and posted her first photo — an epic Friends cast reunion photo alongside stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. The pic, which comes just weeks after the NBC iconic comedy celebrated its 25th anniversary, nearly broke Instagram by briefly crashing her account. "Sorry this page isn't available," read an error note that was quickly fixed by Instagram which was good news to her newly-minted social media fans who praised Aniston's Instagram debut to the tune of 3 million likes by 11 a.m.

Aniston, at 50, has long been one of the last remaining holdouts of her A-list peers to have avoided social media. Julia Roberts, Courteney Cox, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Charlize Theron, Cameron Diaz and many more all are on the photo and video sharing platform. But Aniston has never been shy about the reason why she's avoided it — until now. Just last month, the Emmy-winning actress told InStyle that she "worries about the damaging effects of social media on young people figuring out their identity."

"They're doing it through someone else's lens, which has been filtered and changed…and then it's 'like me, don't like me, did I get liked?' There's all this comparing and despairing," she told InStyle during her interview to cover the mag's Beauty Issue.

A few yeas prior, in 2017, in an interview with Vogue she likened social media to the tobacco industry. "It's hard enough being a kid growing up and becoming who you are and finding yourself but now you have social media and you've added this extra pressure of seeing if someone likes or doesn't like something you did. We're creating these man-made challenges and it's a such a drag."

That's not to say she's never been on Instagram. While married to Justin Theroux, she periodically popped up in his feed, and earlier this month, she posed in a selfie with Cox and LeBlanc that was posted on Cox's Instagram next to Cox's caption, "A rare night and I love it."

Aniston has been getting a lot of love since posting her first pic earlier today. Her comments section has been flooded with words from famous friends like Mindy Kaling who wrote, "OMG welcome to the internets," while ex-husband Theroux posted, "Woot-Woot" alongside a heart and #first. Cox simply wrote, "love you" while Erin Foster typed, "This is big."

And it is. Aniston's official Instagram outing comes as the actress is prepping for the launch of her new Apple TV show, The Morning Show in which she stars opposite Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon, the latter of whom has proven herself to be a bit of a social media expert. Witherspoon has more than 19.5 million Instagram followers, 2.6 million on Twitter and a recent viral post about TikTok.

One would expect a lot more behind-the-scenes content from Aniston and Witherspoon from the set of Morning Show, a series they both produced together. The show premieres Nov. 1. Until then, social media gurus will be keeping a close eye on Aniston's account which is snagging followers by the second. As of 10:45 a.m. PST, Aniston already had amassed 524,000 followers and become a trending topic on Twitter.