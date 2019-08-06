Jess Cagle Joins SiriusXM as Chief Entertainment Anchor (Exclusive)

The veteran magazine editor will team with SiriusXM personality Julia Cunningham to host 'The Jess Cagle Show' while also producing podcasts, hosting special events and appearing on video content.

Jess Cagle has found his next act — and he's staying on the air.

The veteran entertainment journalist and editor announced in March that he was exiting his role as editor-in-chief of People magazine and editorial director of Meredith's Entertainment Group in order to move to Los Angeles. He's here now and so is his new job.

Cagle has been named SiriusXM’s chief entertainment anchor and he'll be heard across various SiriusXM channels and on Pandora. He'll host The Jess Cagle Show, described by Sirius XM as "a daily take on Hollywood, pop culture news, celebrity interviews and more." It is expected to launch this fall (from 3 to 5 p.m. on SiriusXM Stars) and will be broadcast live from the newly expanded SiriusXM Los Angeles studios in Hollywood.

He won't be alone, either. Cagle will have a co-host, SiriusXM’s Julia Cunningham, who has been hosting a West Coast-based pop culture driven show called LA Daily. His other duties will include hosting special SiriusXM Town Hall events, hosting and producing exclusive podcasts on Pandora, and appearing in video content exclusively for SiriusXM.

The move reunites Cagle with SiriusXM, a team he knows well after spearheading the launch of Entertainment Weekly Radio during his tenure as editor-in-chief of that publication. The station then later broadcast the A-list heavy The Jess Cagle Interview, which featured stars like Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Idris Elba, Hugh Jackman, Mellissa McCarthy, Will Smith and others.

New segments of the show will appear on Cagle's new regular daily SiriusXM show. Said Cagle: "Over the years SiriusXM has become a kind of second home to me, and I’ve always wanted to do a news and talk show with a lot of humor, smart commentary and in-depth interviews. I'm so grateful for the opportunity to make that a reality and excited to work with SiriusXM on their growing podcast and video content. I'm also a longtime fan of Julia Cunningham and am really looking forward to working with her every day.”

Added SiriusXM's Megan Liberman, senior vp news, talk and entertainment: "It’s hard to think of anyone who knows Hollywood better or could bring more insight and expertise to the conversation about pop culture. The Jess Cagle Show, co-hosted by Julia Cunningham, will be a destination for the biggest stars in movies and television and a must-listen for entertainment fans."

In other recent news, Cagle joined the USC Annenberg Center of Communication Leadership & Policy as a senior fellow.