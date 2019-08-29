Jill Soloway to Be Honored at L.A. Equality Awards

"We’re so excited to honor Jill for their transformative work increasing representation of transgender and nonbinary people on television and empowering a generation of LGBTQ artists," said the organization's executive director of the 'Transparent' creator.

Jill Soloway has a date with Equality California on Sept. 28.

The Emmy-winning creator has been selected to receive the Equality Visibility Award at the organization's milestone 20th anniversary Los Angeles Equality Awards, which are being held at the J.W. Marriott Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

Soloway, best known for their work on Transparent and for being a leader on diversity and inclusion efforts both behind and in front of the camera, will share the stage with fellow honorees Latham & Watkins, attorney Amy Quartarolo and former Equality California board president Andreas Meyer, who led the board of directors from 2012-2016. Entertainment for the event will include a special performance by pop star Kim Petras and a set by DJ Kim Anh at the official after party.

“We’re so excited to honor Jill for their transformative work increasing representation of transgender and nonbinary people on television and empowering a generation of LGBTQ artists,” said Equality California executive director Rick Zbur. “Latham and Watkins and Amy Quartarolo have been invaluable partners in our legal fight for LGBTQ civil rights over the years, and Andreas Meyer is a visionary leader whose selfless service on our board and to our community has been critical to our success."

The Equality Awards are held annually in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Palm Springs and Sacramento. Past honorees include Senator Kamala Harris, Sharon Stone, Rita Moreno, Jason Mraz, Don Lemon, Adam Lambert, Lisa Ling, Patti LuPone, and California Governors Gavin Newsom and Jerry Brown. Statewide sponsors of the 2019 Equality Awards include AT&T, Edison International, Farmers Insurance, Kaiser Permanente, Gilead, La Crema Wine, Lyft, Sempra Energy, Sutter Health, Southwest, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, UberEats and Weedmaps. Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Facebook, Latham & Watkins, MedMen and United Airlines are presenting sponsors.

