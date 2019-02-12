'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Heads to Las Vegas — and CinemaCon

The show will travel to The Strip the first week of April, the same time that Hollywood studios and theater owners meet.

CinemaCon, the annual gathering of Hollywood studios and theater owners, will get some high-profile love this year from none other than Jimmy Kimmel.

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! Is heading to Las Vegas for the first time to shoot a week’s worth of original shows, beginning April 1.

That just so happens to be the same date that CinemaCon gets underway on The Strip.

The four-day convention, held at Caesars Palace, will feature big-name stars and filmmakers taking part in various Hollywood studio presentations. Some are certain to sit down with Kimmel, according to insiders.

At the same time, there is no official partnership between Kimmel’s show and CinemaCon, sources say. Kimmel and Caesars Entertainment’s new comedy club is also opening in Vegas — Kimmel’s hometown — this spring (hint, hint).

Jimmy Kimmel Live! has yet to announce where the show will air from when in Las Vegas.