John Legend, RuPaul, Lester Holt to Join Gwyneth Paltrow and Bob Iger at Vanity Fair Summit

The magazine's New Establishment Summit brings together leaders in business, politics and the arts for conversations about their respective industries.

Vanity Fair is finalizing the program for its 6th annual New Establishment Summit, adding John Legend, RuPaul, NBC's Lester Holt, Discovery's David Zaslav and former J.Crew star Jenna Lyons to appear during the three day event in October.

The Summit — set for Oct. 21-23 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills — brings together leaders in business, politics and the arts for conversations about their respective industries. The new group, revealed today, join previously announced headliners Gwyneth Paltrow, Bob Iger, Sheryl Sandberg, Ted Sarandos, Lena Waithe, Edward Norton, Hasan Minhaj, Natalie Massenet, Jon Favreau and others.

The schedule will see Paltrow in conversation with former J.Crew star Lyons; Waithe sitting down with Melina Matsoukas to discuss their new film, Queen & Slim, with NBC's Holt; Facebook's Sandberg in conversation with Katie Couric; and Legend in conversation with Supreme Court lawyer Neal Katyal. Other speakers include Viacom's Bob Bakish, Peloton founder John Foley, CNBC's Julia Boorstin, YouTube creators Swoozie and Nikita Dragun, author Marlon James, New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, MSNBC's Rick Stengel, Imaginary Ventures' Natalie Massenet and Greycroft's Alan Patricof.

From the Vanity Fair family, those scheduled to appear include editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, national correspondent Emily Jane Fox, special correspondent Nick Bilton, contributing editor Bethany McLean and special correspondent Gabriel Sherman. BMW of North America serves as a presenting sponsor of the event, back for a fifth year and joined by History as principal sponsor, Moncler and TriNet as supporting sponsors and Discovery as founding sponsor. More information about the event can be found here.