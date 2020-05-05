Josh Brolin, Courteney Cox, Adam Sandler, Kaley Cuoco Part of 'Backstage Pass' Effort to Raise Funds for Rare Disorder

Kelly Clarkson, Josh Gad and Norman Reedus are also part of the effort that supports critical wound care and health supplies for those afflicted with Epidermolysis Bullosa and their families.

Raising money for non-COVID-19 relief charities has been challenging during the pandemic as large scale gatherings, including fundraisers and benefits, have been prohibited.

However, the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation, or EBMRF, has found a way to raise some funds thanks to a cadre of A-listers offering fans a full "Backstage Pass" experience. Josh Brolin, Kelly Clarkson, Courteney Cox, Kaley Cuoco, Josh Gad, Norman Reedus and Adam Sandler have committed to virtual meet-and-greets that can be bid on by fans as a way to help raise funds for critical wound care and health supplies for individuals and families living with Epidermolysis Bullosa.

From May 4-18, fans can bid online for a chance to win a private meet-and-greet on Zoom with the stars while never having to leave home. Many of the aforementioned boldfaced names are longtime supporters of the cause which aids those living with a rare and life-threatening genetic disorder known as EB. It's described as a painful and debilitating disorder that causes tearing, blistering and scarring of the skin, and requires daily bandaging. Much like a burn patient, the body is covered in wounds that require near-constant attention. For families with a member living with EB, medical care can cost upwards of $50,000 a month.

The L.A. based EB Medical Research Foundation is the only all volunteer nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness and funds for EB research. The organization typically receives an A-list boost during an annual event called Rock4EB! during which stars like Sandler take the stage for exclusive performances, sharing the spotlight with kids and adults living with EB. Last year's event featured Sandler, Cox, Cuoco, Eddie Vedder, Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Rami Malek, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow, Elizabeth Olsen, David Spade, Catherine Keener, Cindy Crawford and dozens of others helping to support the cause.

As of this writing, more than $7,600 has been raised of a $50,000 goal via the Backstage Pass initiative.