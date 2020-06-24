Julianne Moore and Alec Baldwin Topline Virtual Production of 'Same Time, Next Year'

Julianne Moore and Alec Baldwin are hitting the stage for a good cause in the Hamptons — virtually, anyway.

The two are confirmed to headline a virtual staged reading July 12 of the romantic comedy Same Time, Next Year, a revival being directed by actor, director, producer Bob Balaban who spearheaded this charity event. Tickets for this benefit reading are $100 and support Guild Hall, East Hampton's cultural mainstay that has been closed since March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Same Time, Next Year debuted in 1975 and ran for four years on Broadway, earning a Tony Award for Ellen Burstyn. The story follows a love affair between two people who rendezvous once a year for more than two decades despite their respective marriages. It was written by Bernard Slade and his work has inspired countless stage productions and a 1978 film of the same name.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to Bob Balaban, Alec Baldwin and Julianne Moore who have joined forces to raise funds for Guild Hall," said Andrea Grover, executive director of Guild Hall. "These three artists continue a storied tradition of celebrated actors, playwrights and artists coming together 'to put on a show' at Guild Hall. We hope as many people as possible join us for this very special evening—seating is limitless in the virtual realm.”

Added Balaban, “It’s a joy to watch these two sublime actors make theater-magic together.”



He comes to the show after having directed the long running off-Broadway play The Exonerated, The Blue Deep at Williamstown, and the world premiere of Lawrence Wright’s play Cleo at Houston’s Alley Theater.