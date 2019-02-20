Kate Hudson and Gabrielle Union to Be Honored Women’s Cancer Research Fund Gala

An Unforgettable Evening gala will host Hudson and Union on Feb. 28 and send them home with special awards for their philanthropic efforts at the always starry gala.

Kate Hudson and Gabrielle Union will be honored at the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Gala on Feb. 28.

Honorary chairs Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg with WCRF co-founders Anne Douglas, Quinn Ezralow, Marion Laurie, Kelly Chapman Meyer, and Jamie Tisch will welcome guests to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel for the fundraiser, which benefits WCRF, a program of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Hudson will be feted with the Courage Award for her support of breast cancer research while Union will be take home the Unsung Hero Award for "her charitable contributions and philanthropic efforts throughout her career, including her work to help educate women about breast cancer screenings, prevention and closing the gap on breast cancer disparities," per the organization.

“We have seen the power of women, women who raise their voices to activate change — so it is with tremendous privilege that we honor Kate Hudson and Gabrielle Union,” said Wilson. “These are not women who sit on their laurels. Kate and Gabrielle are women of action and we are thrilled to recognize their meaningful contribution to changing lives and improving women’s health.”

An Unforgettable Evening serves as the flagship fundraising event for WCRF. For more than 20 years, this event has brought together leaders in entertainment, cancer research and corporate philanthropy in raising funds for pioneering cancer research conducted at leading medical and academic institutions in Los Angeles and throughout the nation. WCRF’s An Unforgettable Evening gala co-chairs also Wallis Annenberg and Kris Levine; Quinn and Bryan Ezralow; NJ Falk; Tom Ford and Richard Buckley; Kinga Lampert; Judy and Leonard Lauder; Marion Laurie; Jamie Tisch; and Laurie Kanter Tritsch and William P. Lauder.