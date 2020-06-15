Keanu Reeves to Offer 15-Min Private Date for Idaho Children's Cancer Charity

The actor has committed to donating 15 minutes of his time as part of an online auction for Camp Rainbow Gold.

An Idaho-based children's cancer charity got a boost of star power for its online auction courtesy of Keanu Reeves.

The actor, who for years has reportedly been quietly donating time and money to cancer charities in honor of his sister who battled leukemia, is offering a 15-minute Zoom call to the highest bidder in a nearly 50-lot auction for Camp Rainbow Gold.

The organization's mission statement is to "provide emotionally empowering experiences to Idaho’s children diagnosed with cancer and their families," and the auction serves to boost fundraising efforts for Camp Rainbow Gold following a postponed event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We quickly realized we wouldn’t be the only ones moving our fundraiser to an online auction,” said Camp Rainbow Gold executive director Elizabeth Lizberg. "We also realized after months at home, people are craving connections and experiences that are safe but fulfilling."

Reeves, who is said to be on offer to answer questions and maybe share a (virtual) glass of wine, is joined by other notable names including former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke who will perform a 15-minute private Zoom concert; legendary voice actor Rob Paulsen who will mimic some of his memorable characters from Jimmy Neutron to Pinky and the Brain while also donating swag and a recorded voicemail message. Other offers include: a signed Andy Grammer guitar; a spa day; custom tattoo design; and getaways to Mexico, a dude ranch, and Sun Valley.

The full auction offerings can be found here. The campaign opens on June 15 at 12 p.m. PST and closes seven days later on June 22. Camp Rainbow Gold provides services free of charge to more than 400 Idaho family members, is supported by more than 300 volunteers from across the nation and has been accredited through the American Camp Association since 2002.