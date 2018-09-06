Kevin Smith Hits Post-Heart Attack Goal Weight, Reveals On-Set Diet Trick

After the filmmaker was told to shed 50 pounds following a heart attack, Smith fulfilled his physician's orders, revealing that at 205 pounds he is "the lightest" he's been since high school.

In February, after filmmaker Kevin Smith suffered a heart attack, his doctor told him he needed to shed 50 pounds. Seven months and one Weight Watchers spokesperson contract later, Smith, 48, has fulfilled his physician's orders, announcing to his 1.6 million Instagram followers Aug. 26 that he now weighs in at a slim 205 pounds, the "lightest I've been since high school."

He’s still making money for it, too: Smith has served as a Weight Watchers ambassador since the spring alongside Oprah Winfrey and DJ Khaled, following in a long line of celebrity pitch people that has also included Jennifer Hudson, Charles Barkley, Jessica Simpson and Jenny McCarthy.

After revealing that he reached his goal, Smith shared an image on Aug. 28 from the premiere of his film Zack and Miri Make a Porno showing him at his heaviest — 330 pounds. Having just wrapped filming on a new monster pic in Florida titled Killroy Was Here, Smith tells The Hollywood Reporter that he's kept the weight off by avoiding "Snack Canyon" on set.

"Filmmaking used to come with a side benefit back in the day: a delicious, sugary snack buffet called craft services. Sugar, salts, oils and breads — you could graze for hours while making a movie, never thinking about the consequences. It wasn’t until post that you’d finally notice you’d packed on the 'filmmaker 15,' " he explains. "But post-heart attack, I avoid the craft services table altogether. Historically I’ve had a hard time saying no to free junk food, so now I just simply steer clear of 'Snack Canyon.' Also, I rarely ever sit on set anymore. You can easily get your 10,000 steps in on any set simply by remaining on your feet all day."

In addition to Weight Watchers, Smith credits comedian Penn Jillette and his book Presto, and NASA scientist turned nutrition and weight loss specialist Ray Cronise for encouraging him to stick to a plant and potato-based diet. Smith also credits his daughter, Harley, for introducing him to a vegan lifestyle.

His diet partners are happy to be a part of this journey, says Mindy Grossman, Weight Watchers president and CEO. “By sharing his progress on the WW Freestyle program as a WW member and brand ambassador, he is inspiring others and showing it’s possible to live life — real life — and sustain healthy habits on WW.”

