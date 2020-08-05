Kiefer Sutherland on Why He Joined Quibi's 'The Fugitive': "I Fell in Love With it"

The actor joined his costars on a Quibi-hosted panel to discuss the action series and dish on the intense filming process.

It only took a day for Kiefer Sutherland to make up his mind about Quibi's The Fugitive.

During a Monday panel hosted by the upstart streaming platform, Sutherland said Stephen Hopkins sent him the script after having worked together on Fox's 24. "He called me with this, said 'I’d like you to have a look at it,' and I fell in love with it," Sutherland recalled. "In fact, one of my favorite moments and I promise you this does not happen often, I called Stephen the next day and said ‘I would love to do it’ and he said ‘Ok, great, well I’ll call you tomorrow and we’ll go over whatever your notes are,’ and I said, ‘I don’t have any notes. I love it. It’s perfect just the way it is.’"

The series, executive produced by Hopkins along with Nick Santora, Basil Iwanyk, Tom Lassally and Albert Torres, stars Boyd Holbrook as Mike Ferro, a convicted felon who’s wrongfully accused of bombing a subway train in Los Angeles. Sutherland stars as Detective Clay Bryce who is hot on his trail.

Sutherland and Holbrook joined their fellow Fugitive stars Natalie Martinez, Tiya Sircar and Genesis Rodriguez with Hopkins and Santora for the panel which was moderated by veteran entertainment journalist Scott Mantz. The event capped a special screening event that saw press, influencers and Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance, filmmaker Andy Muschietti, Iliza Shlesinger, Hannah Simone, Yvette Nicole Brown, Colin Ford, AnnaSophia Robb, filmmaker Sean Baker, Doug Benson, and Dexter Darden receive advanced access to the show. Included in the experience was a VIP mailing that included a Fugitive backpack, aviator sunglasses and a baseball cap, and beer, burgers, and movie snack packs to eat while viewing the action series.

Regarding the demands of the shoot, Holbrook, said, "I wish I could say that it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done because I literally probably ran a marathon making this series, but it was a blast, you know, I actually love long days. I love the intensity."

Even Sutherland said he had fun watching Holbrook on the run. "I did ten years on 24 and I know what it’s like and this time I got to sit in the car with a soda and some Funyuns and I just watched that poor boy run mile after mile and it made my day," he said with a laugh.

The Fugitive is now streaming on Quibi.