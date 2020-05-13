Kristin Chenoweth, Jewel, 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Lining Up for 'Rainbowthon'

Margaret Cho, Leslie Jordan, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley will be lighting up the 'Rainbowthon' for the Los Angeles LGBT Center hosted by Frankie Grande.

Veteran RuPaul's Drag Race performers Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley are among the stars that will show up — virtually, of course — to help the Los Angeles LGBT Center raise money as part of its Rainbowthon event.

The two-hour event, set for May 14 (6-8 p.m. PT/ 9-11 p.m. ET), will be hosted by Frankie Grande. Other stars helping light up the Rainbowthon will be Kristin Chenoweth, Jewel, Margaret Cho, Leslie Jordan, Deborah Cox, Taylor Dayne, Betty Who, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Courtney Reed, Shoshana Bean, Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, Emma Hunton, DJ “Shangela” Pierce, recording artist Taylor Dayne, YouTube personalities Colleen Ballinger aka Miranda Sings, Gigi Gorgeous, Glozell Green, Gregory Zarian, Justin Sylvester and others.

Rainbowthon will stream on the Center’s Facebook and YouTube channels with all proceeds funneled to its CARE Fund, established in response to the COVID-19 crisis. “Many people in my life have benefited from the services provided by the Los Angeles LGBT Center and, after seeing the work they do firsthand with LGBT youths and seniors, I knew this would be an organization I’d be supporting for years to come,” said Grande. “In Rainbowthon, expect to smile, laugh, and have a good time while also highlighting the incredible work the Center has done for the community during these crazy times."

The Los Angeles LGBT Center is a hub for the gay community in the city, serving everyone from homeless youth to seniors. It also provides primary care to those living with HIV, an underlying health condition that can make some susceptible to serious illness even death from the novel coronavirus.

