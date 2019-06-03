'The L Word: Generation Q' Talent Set to Appear at Pride Events in New York and Los Angeles

Stars and producers of the Showtime reboot will appear at gay pride events this month ahead of the anticipated return of the show as part of a series of programming organized by parent company CBS.

Fans of Showtime's The L Word may have to wait a few more months before the debut of the reboot — The L Word: Generation Q is due this fall — but there are a couple of chances to see members of the team in the flesh.

Showtime will unveil The L Word: Generation Q float at the L.A. Pride Festival and Parade in West Hollywood on June 9 followed by a showing on the opposite coast during New York City/WorldPride March on June 30. Taking a seat on the float will be series stars and executive producers Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey (in NYC) along with executive producer and series creator Ilene Chaiken (both L.A. and NY). Show runner and executive producer Marja-Lewis Ryan will also be present in L.A.

The L Word outing is just one of several Pride events the network is doing this month. Also booked: the Genius Pride Event in Brooklyn on June 7; Femme Fatale party in New York on June 30; and It Gets Better events in L.A. on June 8 and in New York on June 29; and Pride Weekend sponsorship in San Francisco on June 30. Further, Showtime will present The L Word: Generation Q Metrocards in select locations in New York for subway riders.

Parent company CBS Corporation is also participating in major ways — from content and events to public service announcements, organized with an assist from the company's LGBTQ and allied employees across the company organized as CBS Pride. “Everyone at CBS can be proud of the many ways our LGBTQ colleagues — and all of us who support them — are celebrating the achievements of the Pride movement,” said Joe Ianniello, president and acting CEO of CBS Corporation.

LGBTQ Pride Month activities, programs and content across the CBS Corporation include:

• Platinum Media Sponsorship of WorldPride and the WorldPride NYC Pride March on June 30. As part of the sponsorship, CBS has produced and dedicated airtime to a PSA campaign featuring talent from CBS, CBS All Access and Showtime including Billions star Asia Kate Dillon, Instinct star Alan Cummings, L Word's Beals, Moennig and Hailey, and Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp.

• Smithsonian Channel is examining the Stonewall riots and the history of LGBTQ life in America with Smithsonian Time Capsule: Beyond Stonewall, a documentary that debuts June 24 on Smithsonian Channel. It features commentary on historical artifacts from LGBTQ allies and icons and expert perspectives from Smithsonian curators.