L.A. Family Housing Benefit to Feature Mayor Eric Garcetti, P.J. Byrne and India.Arie

L.A. Family Housing — the local nonprofit that helps residents transition out of homelessness and poverty through housing and supportive services — has lined up the elements for its June 25 virtual fundraiser dubbed Home Together.

Actor and comedian P.J. Byrne will host the event with India.Arie and Ed Helms confirmed to perform. There will be remarks by Warner Bros. Pictures worldwide marketing president and event chair Blair Rich, Congressman Adam Schiff, Mayor Eric Garcetti, City Council president Nury Martinez, and appearances by Kristen Bell, Troian Bellisario, Camila Coelho, Izabel Pakzad, J.D. McCrary and Raegan Revord.

The virtual event replaces the typical gala fundraiser due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of the crisis, LAFH has focused efforts on helping those affected during the challenging time by securing shelter for more than 450 people and providing 1,300 meals a day to families in need.

“The COVID pandemic and recent attention on police brutality have highlighted long-existing racial disparities within our country, ” says LAFH president and CEO Stephanie Klasky-Gamer. “As advocates in housing and homeless services, L.A. Family Housing is actively working against racist policies that disproportionately impact black people and other communities of color. We’re committed to creating change by providing access to safe and stable housing, and we invite the Los Angeles community to strengthen our efforts and join us.”

As part of Home Together, event organizers have partnered eatery Angelini Osteria, DTLA and Studio City's Big Sugar Bakeshop and In Good Taste (for a tasting flight of eight California wines) for special menus with a portion of the proceeds going to LAFH.