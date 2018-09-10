Toronto: Lady Gaga Moved to Tears During 'A Star is Born' Premiere

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga talked about their partnership during a Q&A following the film's TIFF debut on Sunday night, both explaining it "was the greatest artistic experience" of their respective careers.

The final question that Cameron Bailey, co-head of the Toronto International Film Festival, asked A Star is Born collaborators Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga during the post-premiere Q&A at the Elgin Theatre Sunday night was this: "Bradley will you direct again; Gaga will you be acting again?"

Cooper, who co-wrote and makes his directorial debut with the reimagination of the classic tale of an alcoholic superstar who falls in love with a young aspiring singer, answered first. "It was the most artistically fulfilling experience that I've ever had, and it was the most at home I've ever felt ever as an artist. So if someone will fund it, yeah, I'll do it again," he said, to which co-star Dave Chappelle immediately quipped, "I got [$5] on it."

Cooper then handed the microphone to his lead actress and creative inspiration, Lady Gaga, to answer Bailey's question. "I have to echo Bradley: This was the greatest artistic experience of my career," she said. "Working with [Cooper], working with every single person on this stage, connecting with everyone, yes, I'm interested in acting more but I am spoiled. I'll tell you something, I am spoiled. These are some talented, passionate people up here. They put every last drop of blood from their heart and their veins on set every single day. I watched [Bradley] work tirelessly on this film, giving it everything, and you never stopped. Nobody here did."

That's when Lukas Nelson — known as a talented musician in his own right in addition to be the son of legendary rocker poet Willie Nelson — interrupted to address Gaga directly. "You neither," said Nelson, whose father just so happened to be performing a concert in Toronto on Sunday night. The younger Nelson worked closely with Cooper to craft songs for the film, and was highly praised by Cooper on stage during the press event. "You just destroyed every single scene you were in."

The compliment caused the audience to erupt in applause, instantly drawing a standing ovation. (During the screening, audience members also broke out with applause following many of the movie's big performance sequences). Gaga put her head in her hands and looked to be fighting back tears. She took a moment and then stood up, hugged Cooper and said, "I probably said this earlier, but there could be 100 or 1000 people in the room and 999 don't believe in you and one does. I would not be here without you," she said to Cooper. "I would not be here without you. I want to act but I don't want to act if I don't have a director like this."

With that, the final question had been answered (greeted by more applause) and the festivities then moved on to a post-TIFF premiere party at events venue Masonic Temple, located just up the street on the corner of Davenport Road and Yonge Street. Cooper and Gaga were joined by WB's Toby Emmerich and Blair Rich, [producer Todd Phillips, executive producer Sue Kroll, Nelson, casting director Mary Vernieu, members of the cast including Chappelle, Anthony Ramos, Sam Elliott and William Belli. Other notable names in attendance included Salma Hayek, Jason Isaacs, Dylan O'Brien, Max Minghella, Cynthia Erivo, producer Fred Berger, CAA's Bryan Lourd, Kevin Huvane, Dave Bugliari, Tracy Brennan and DJ Kardinal Offishall, the latter of whom livened up the crowd well past midnight. His DJ duties proved to be the opening act for Chappelle who welcomed a rousing band to close out the night.

Many revelers stayed until close to 2 a.m., hoping that Gaga would eventually take the stage as a surprise. But by that point, it wasn't necessary: A star was already born.

.@ladygaga broke down in tears after premiere during Q&A: @cameron_tiff asked @ladygaga if she’ll act in movie again and she said yes, but she’s been ‘so spoiled.’ Then after being told she destroyed every scene, Elgin audience erupted w/ electric standing o. Star was born y’all. pic.twitter.com/kRNHOQTxRI — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 10, 2018

As for why she signed on, @ladygaga said bc of Bradley Cooper. When he came to her house, she looked in his eyes and had instant connection. Because they’re both Italian, she heated up leftovers. They ate, sang and she loved his singing voice because it could tell story. #TIFF18 pic.twitter.com/0roZEMPGfG — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 10, 2018

“I’m just a girl from New York who dreamed of becoming an actress” @ladygaga intro’ing A Star is Born, thanking Bradley Cooper for allowing her to be 1st lead actress in his first film. She got standing o before stepping to podium too so will probably be first of many. #TIFF18 pic.twitter.com/tgspg3OpU9 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 10, 2018

.@ARamosofficial on what it was like to work with @ladygaga (she gives all her heart) and Bradley Cooper (he’s like parent who gets you to jump in deep water and you know he’s there to catch you) #TIFF18 #astarisborn pic.twitter.com/KVxBkopDST — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 10, 2018

Bradley Cooper on crafting music, sound for #AStarisBorn. Love that he alternates between calling @ladygaga either Stefani when talking about acting or Gaga when talking about music. #TIFF18 pic.twitter.com/mrRxYBR7ZS — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 10, 2018

Standing ovation for Bradley Cooper @ladygaga following screening here at #TIFF18b lots of applause during the actual film following performance sequences. I could hear lots of crying throughout too pic.twitter.com/iMtKpzLawL — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 10, 2018