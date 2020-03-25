Larry David, Lloyd Braun Team Up to Raise Money for Riviera Country Club's Golf Caddies

The goal of raising $100,000 to help golf caddies at the private club is just dollars away from being met as David and Braun turn their attention to helping vulnerable professionals amid the health crisis.

The caddies at Riviera Country Club have a (curmudgeonly) guardian angel — Larry David.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm creator has teamed with longtime friend Lloyd Braun, president of Endeavor’s Client Group, to help raise money for golf gurus at the well-known private club in Pacific Palisades amid a growing coronavirus pandemic that has caused the temporary shuttering of clubs, gyms and other non-essentials businesses. The duo launched a GoFundMe campaign with a simple and succinct pledge: "With the golf course closed indefinitely, the Riviera caddies need our help. Please contribute to help our caddies get thru this unprecedented time."

Created just four days ago with a goal of $100,000, David and Braun have already managed to raise $95,920 as of Wednesday afternoon thanks to donors that read like a who's who of Westside elite. Those who've pledged include Tom Brady ($2,000), Ari Emanuel ($1,000), Sony’s Josh Greenstein ($500), producer David Friendly ($500), Centerview Partners’ Skip Paul ($2,500), UTA’s Peter Benedek ($1,000) and Jay Sures ($500), entrepreneur Richard Rosenblatt ($1000), entertainment attorney David Aronoff ($1000), Oaktree Capital's Bruce Karsh ($1000), Dean Factor ($1000), Andrew Friendly ($500) and, of course, David ($5,000) and Braun ($1000). The biggest single donation came from Margaret Perenchio with a $10,000 pledge.

THR called Riviera — currently home to Genesis Invitational golf tournament and prepping to host 2028 Olympic Games golf events — but a voice recording says the private club is heeding orders by L.A. City Mayor and Governor Gavin Newsom and is closed "until further notice." Braun, a veteran industry executive who worked at ABC, Yahoo and Whalerock Industries before joining Endeavor (and had a character named for him on Seinfeld), declined comment.

David has spent a lot of time at the Riviera in recent months. He shot multiple episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm at the club including scenes with Jeff Garlin, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn and a memorable plot line with comedic actress Abbi Jacobson who served as a waitress at the club while dealing with some bowel issues. Several scenes from last Sunday's Season 10 finale took place inside the club with David in the locker room in conversation with Chaz Bono playing a well-endowed Joey Funkhouser.

GoFundMe has been home to many fundraisers to help Hollywood workers during the unprecedented health crisis that has led to mass layoffs, furloughs and reduced pay for professionals industry-wide. Another notable campaign was organized by Liz Alper following the #PayUpHollywood online movement. That one has exceeded expectations $354,589 raised from a modest $100,000 goal.