Gory Lars Von Trier Film Screening Causes Juror's Relative to Walk Out

During the thick of this year’s Cannes Film Festival, with just a day or two to go before the premiere of Lars von Trier’s The House That Jack Built, festival insiders weren’t even sure that the controversial filmmaker, who refuses to fly due to a fear of airplanes, would show up at the Palais to support his bloody serial killer film starring Matt Dillon.

But when he did, von Trier — making his first appearance in Cannes since 2011, when sympathetic remarks about Hitler made during a Melancholia press conference led to a temporary ban — was greeted with quite a reception.

THR had a seat next to jury member Denis Villeneuve, who on seeing the former persona non grata arrive on the red carpet, said, “It’s the beast, the beast!” The Blade Runner 2049 director said he was a “huge” fan of von Trier but admitted he had concerns The House That Jack Built might be “very intense.”

He even said he’d “warned his family,” who were seated beside him. Villeneuve’s fears proved to have been wholly justified. The serial killer thriller — von Trier’s most provocative film to date — prompted dozens of walk outs and a Twitter backlash for graphic scenes involving the mutilation of women and the killing of young children. And while Villeneuve calmly endured the whole experience, it was clearly too much for one of his family members, who bailed halfway through. THR critic David Rooney wrote that the film, which also stars Uma Thurman, Riley Keough, Bruno Ganz, Siobhan Fallon Hogan and Jeremy Davies, is “quite literally a descent into hell.”

