L.A.'s The Grove to Open Main Street for First Time for Charity Drive-Thru Event

Since Los Angeles' The Grove first opened its streets nearly 20 years ago, the only wheels that have rolled through have belonged to strollers, bikes and its famous trolley. On Saturday, the popular outdoor mall will, for the first time, allow cars to cruise through as part of a drive-thru charity event.

Available for drive-thru service only from 12-8 p.m., guests can maneuver through The Grove Street and take in the scene and music while also having the opportunity to visit the Rosewood Miramar Beach's Miramar To-Go food truck with a menu from executive chef Massimo Falsini. It will feature Hank’s famous Double Diamond burger, tacos, fried chicken sandwiches, salads and ice cream sandwiches. Also on offer: kids' meals and still and sparkling water in flavors like Sicilian Lemon and Bulgarian Elderflower, provided by Grove-owner Caruso’s official water partner Icelandic Glacial.

For every meal sold, the company will donate one to Para Los Niños, a Skid Row-based nonprofit that provides education and wrap-around support to more than 6,000 of Los Angeles County's most vulnerable children and families each year. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Para Los Niños has continued to supply families in need with food, mental health services and basic necessities. The goal of the effort is to feed more than 2,500 families.

“This pandemic has touched all of us in a profound and significant way and we will forever be changed,” said Rick Caruso, founder and CEO of Caruso and owner of Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito. “However, we must never forget to find comfort and joy in the embrace of community, and remind one another that the simple act of putting a smile on a face can make all the difference. On our part, we remain steadfast in our mission to bring people together in new ways and to continue to take care of those most vulnerable in our communities by giving back.”

The Miramar Food Truck has been serving the Montecito community throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Launched in late March, the #MiramarOnTheMove initiative has visited several locations throughout Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties, providing front line workers and first responders with complimentary hot meals. To date, #MiramarOnTheMove has served over 12,000 meals to essential workers and those in need.

Shopping malls like The Grove have been closed since mid-March when California enforced strict safer-at-home orders to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer both eased restrictions, moving into a low-risk phase two of recovery efforts that have allowed for the opening of some retail shops for curbside pickup only.