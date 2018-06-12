'Goliath' PA's Mother Translates Grief Into New Book

The mother of the production assistant to whom Billy Bob Thornton dedicated his Golden Globe is publishing her journal entries to help raise awareness about her son, the ravages of addiction and the journey to recovery.

When Billy Bob Thornton won a Golden Globe at the Jan. 8, 2017, ceremony for his work on Amazon’s Goliath, he dedicated the statue to Luke Scott, a production assistant with whom he had worked on the show.

Scott passed away on Oct. 1, 2016, as a result of an opioid overdose, and Thornton’s gracious gesture helped bring some light to dark days for Luke’s mother, Sheila Scott. She has taken a brave step forward by turning her pain into a new book titled Lukelove. My Boy, My Grief, My Journal: Losing a Child to Opioids, which just went on sale on Amazon on June 2. There's also a companion website.

Sheila Scott tells THR that it’s a “raw and unedited” look at her life in the days and months of the first year after losing her son. Her journal entries trace her experiences with her son, who earned the nickname "Unicorn" during his time on Goliath, as coined by the crew, because of of his rare, if not one-of-a-kind, talents.

A longer description about the book reads: "On average, 175 Americans die every day from substance use disorder. They are all someone’s sons and daughters. That’s 175 Mothers every day who lose their child to drugs. On October 1, 2016, I became one of them. Blindsided, lost, debilitated, enraged, deep in my grief; I journaled. This is my journal from the first year, unfiltered, unedited; a mother tortured by the loss of her high functioning son to opioids. Exploring the insanity in grief. Trying to figure it out, calling for change, calling for an end to stigma and calling her son."

The second season of Goliath debuts June 15, a week after what would’ve been Luke’s 25th birthday. THR has there will be a dedication to Luke with a photo during the credits.