Lena Dunham to Receive Friendly House Woman of the Year Award at Sobriety-Focused Luncheon

Dunham joins Bob Roth and Marcia Harrow on the honorees program at the luncheon which will be hosted by Katey Sagal.

Lena Dunham has done "a lot of cool things in this life," but nothing has been quite as great as getting sober.

The actress, producer, writer and artist shared that sentiment April 10 on Instagram while honoring her 1-year sobriety birthday. It was an inspirational reveal to three million followers and she put it in perspective. "Life is full of problems, but the cool thing about this one is that there is a solution: in every city, in many countries, you can find a group of people who are working hard to live sober, accountable lives and want to support you on your quest to do the same."

Dunham had some help on her journey and now she's giving back to a group that returns the favor. Dunham will receive the Friendly House Woman of the Year Award Oct. 26 at a luncheon at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The award will be presented during Friendly House Los Angeles' 30th annual awards luncheon during which Friendly House emeritus board member Marcia Harrow and David Lynch Foundation CEO Bob Roth will also be honored. Actress and longtime Friendly House board member Katey Sagal is hosting.

The showing won't mark Dunham's first encounter with Friendly House. The Hollywood Reporter learned that she hosted a private fundraiser for the organization earlier this year at her L.A. home. Friendly House Los Angeles is credited as the first residential program in the country for women recovering from alcohol and drug abuse.

"Working with the people at Friendly House has been one of the great joys of my life," she said in a statement. "I was lucky enough to have support as I got sober and I love that Friendly House is making its exemplary program accessible to a broad range of women who want to take this incredible step. I love being part of this community and am so honored to receive this award."

Bob Roth will receive the Visionary Award while Marcia will take home the Excellence In Service Award. "We are filled with gratitude to be able to honor these amazing individuals," said Friendly House executive director Monica Phillips. "Each of them continually gives back to the community and help women recover through their advocacy and leadership."

Dunham, coming off an appearance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, has been in the news in recent weeks. She recently launched a new production company, Good Thing Going, and has partnered with HBO under a first-look deal.

More information about the event and Friendly House can be found here.