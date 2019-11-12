So Long, "Fiji Girl": Golden Globes Signs New Water Partner for 2020 Show

Move over “Fiji Water Girl,” there’s a new H2O pour at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Less than a year after a viral phenomenon at January’s Golden Globes exploded when model Kelleth Cuthbert (real name Kelly Steinbach) photobombed A-listers while serving up a tray of Fiji water bottles — much to the dismay of many, including Jamie Lee Curtis, who slammed it on Twitter as “blatant promotion” — Icelandic Glacial has announced it will serve as the official water of the 77th Golden Globe ceremony Jan. 5.

This marks the first partnership between the Globes and Icelandic Glacial, described as “naturally alkaline and sustainably sourced natural spring water.” As for Fiji, that situation can best be described as a debacle, one that led to lawsuits filed by Cuthbert against Fiji for unauthorized use of her likeness and a countersuit from Fiji claiming she was trying to extort close to half a million dollars from the company. That case is still pending.

Multiple sources close to the show insist that the "Fiji Water Girl" situation is the reason a new partnership was secured, though a rep for the HFPA tells The Hollywood Reporter that Fiji had a two-year contract with the organization that expired.

Continued the rep: "Icelandic Glacial has always been an environmentally conscious brand we’ve admired and the philanthropic component of this partnership was very important to the HFPA when considering a new partner for this season." As part of its new partnership, Icelandic has announced it will donate water to a humanitarian cause of choice by the HFPA.

In announcing the news, Icelandic Glacial revealed that it will be available to guests upon arrival at the red carpet and inside, it will throw water on any potential controversy by serving its product in glass bottles.

“We are proud to be an environmentally conscious partner of the Golden Globes,” said Icelandic Glacial’s chairman and co-founder Jon Olafsson, whose company will also provide water at official Globes events leading up to the big show. “We pride ourselves on our outstanding achievement of being the world’s first certified Carbon Neutral bottled water for the past ten years, and look forward to sharing the purest tasting water on Earth with Hollywood’s finest.”

For their part, HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said they're "thrilled" with the new deal. “For over 25 years, the HFPA has been giving back to the community, and the world, committing over $37.5 million in grants to nonprofits and humanitarian organizations. We are thrilled that through this partnership, Icelandic Glacial will help us further our mission of doing good.”

The 77th Golden Globes air live Jan. 5 coast-to-coast from 5-8 p.m. PST and 8-11 p.m. EST on NBC.