Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Resign From Bel-Air Country Club

They are currently awaiting an August sentencing in the college bribery scandal after agreeing to respective two and five months behind bars.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have handed over their membership cards to the exclusive Bel-Air Country Club.

The couple, who agreed in May to plead guilty for conspiring to get their daughters admitted to USC as part of a broad college admissions scandal, have resigned from the club in a dust-up first reported by TMZ and confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, per a source close the couple.

The Bel-Air Country Club board voted to suspend the couple until they had completed their respective sentences. That didn’t sit well with former board president Michael E. Gallagher who drafted a letter to the Bellagio Road club — that once boasted such industry members as Jack Nicholson, Sony’s Tom Rothman, Clint Eastwood, Roger Birnbaum, Dennis Quaid, WME’s Patrick Whitesell and Kelsey Grammer — slamming the decision.

Gallagher said the club is comprised of “gentlemen and gentlewomen” who are “not felons.” He continued: “You cannot be a member in good standing and guilty of a felony at the same time, it is a non sequitir. … Our club has become a laughingstock.”

Per the source, Loughlin and Giannulli “voluntarily resigned much to the disappointment of the many of the board and members.” At press time, Gallagher did not respond to a request for comment about the couple's resignation.