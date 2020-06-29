1:30pm PT by Chris Gardner
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Resign From Bel-Air Country Club
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have handed over their membership cards to the exclusive Bel-Air Country Club.
The couple, who agreed in May to plead guilty for conspiring to get their daughters admitted to USC as part of a broad college admissions scandal, have resigned from the club in a dust-up first reported by TMZ and confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, per a source close the couple.
The Bel-Air Country Club board voted to suspend the couple until they had completed their respective sentences. That didn’t sit well with former board president Michael E. Gallagher who drafted a letter to the Bellagio Road club — that once boasted such industry members as Jack Nicholson, Sony’s Tom Rothman, Clint Eastwood, Roger Birnbaum, Dennis Quaid, WME’s Patrick Whitesell and Kelsey Grammer — slamming the decision.
Gallagher said the club is comprised of “gentlemen and gentlewomen” who are “not felons.” He continued: “You cannot be a member in good standing and guilty of a felony at the same time, it is a non sequitir. … Our club has become a laughingstock.”
Per the source, Loughlin and Giannulli “voluntarily resigned much to the disappointment of the many of the board and members.” At press time, Gallagher did not respond to a request for comment about the couple's resignation.
Chris GardnerChris.Gardner@THR.com @chrissgardner