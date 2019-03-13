Michael Cohen Backs Out of Pre-Prison Documentary Deal

Are you now, or have you ever been, in talks for a movie deal with Michael Moore?

With no explanation, President Trump's least favorite attorney suddenly got cold feet about a deal he was on the verge of inking, a fly-on-the-wall project about the weeks before he heads to prison May 6, as his daughter shops her own doc.

Remember how Republicans hammered Michael Cohen over his supposed plans for a movie deal during his congressional hearings? Turns out those GOPers were on to something.

Rambling Reporter has learned that in the months leading up to the thrice-delayed hearings, President Trump's former fixer was talking with a number of filmmakers, including Michael Moore and Lawrence Bender, and was on the cusp of inking a $3 million deal with one of the town's digital media companies for a fly-on-the-wall documentary that would have followed Cohen in the weeks before he's due to head to prison May 6.

But then, with no explanation, Cohen, 52, suddenly backed out. During his testimony on Feb. 27, Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., asked Cohen if he would refuse movie, TV or book deals. In every instance, Cohen said he would not refuse them.

Still, that hankering for Hollywood stardom must run in the family: Cohen's eldest child, 22-year-old Samantha, has been pitching a doc about her own life as the daughter of Trump's least favorite attorney.

