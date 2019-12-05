Migos Teams with Uber Eats and Popeyes for Menu Including Chicken Sandwich

The rap trio made up of Offset, Quavo and Takeoff have come up with four options for its Migos Menu, toplined by the Tour Rider family-style meal.

Migos is adding some fuel to the Popeyes chicken craze.

The hip-hop trio has partnered with Uber Eats and Popeyes to launch Migos Menu featuring items from the popular fast food chain. The deal comes after Popeyes introduced its new chicken sandwich in August — the first time it had ever had one on the menu — and it sold out and sparked a viral phenomenon, a lawsuit, fights and hours-long lines. Migos member Quavo even joked on Instagram that he was selling sold-out sandwiches for $1000 each.

The Migos Menu is much more affordable. It includes four different meal options available exclusively on Uber Eats nationwide and throughout Canada from Dec. 6 — Jan. 2. And, yes, it does include the coveted chicken sandwich. The full menu with prices is below.

• Tour Rider, price starting at $46.99: 20 tenders, 7 sauces, 1 large mashed potatoes with gravy, 2 large fries, 5 biscuits, 1 gallon lemonade

• The Offset, $21.99: 8 pieces BIC (bone-in-chicken) chicken meal, 1 large fries, 1 large mashed potatoes with gravy, 4 biscuits

• The Quavo, price starting at $17.99: 2 chicken sandwiches, 2 regular fries, 1 regular mashed potatoes with gravy, 2 apple pies, 2 small drinks

• The Takeoff, $9.99: 5 tenders, 2 sauces, 1 regular mashed potatoes, 2 biscuits, 1 apple pie