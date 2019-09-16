Musso & Frank to Partner With Motion Picture & Television Fund for Exclusive Fundraiser

Musso & Frank Grill is having quite a year.

The restaurant — featured prominently in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — will celebrate the 100th anniversary of first opening its doors on Sept. 27. A day later, it will host an exclusive fundraising event to benefit the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

The dinner event — which was announced Monday by Musso & Frank's Mark Echeverria, who serves as CFO, COO and chief proprietor, along with MPTF chief development officer Courteney Bailey — marks the first time the nonprofit has aligned with a restaurant or venue to raise funds to support its mission. MPTF provides thousands in the entertainment industry community with social services and programs.

For a $500 donation, guests will be treated to cocktails and dinner with prices rolled back a full century to 1919 in the restaurant’s new room, which accommodates up to 100 people. Guests will also receive a free copy of the new book The Musso & Frank Grill, which chronicles the restaurant’s storied history and close connection to Hollywood and the entertainment industry. The tome features an introduction by best-selling Bosch author Michael Connelly, text by Michael Callahan and photos by Tina Whatcott Echeverria.

Said Echeverria: “Musso’s is very proud to support the remarkable work done by MPTF by hosting this fun and highly worthwhile fundraising dinner. Many of our most loyal patrons over the years have supported and benefitted from MPTF, and we hope this will be the first of many occasions during which our restaurant will be aligned with Courteney and her dedicated team. Given that September 28 will be the day after our centennial celebration, we can’t imagine a better way to begin our second hundred years!”

Added Bailey: "We are so grateful to be aligning with the timeless Hollywood icon that is Musso & Frank Grill and working with Mark and the incredibly generous Echeverria family. Musso & Frank has been a very special part of my family for years and we hope that this is the start of a long and beautiful relationship of service together.”

More information about the event can be found here.