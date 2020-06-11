NAACP, Hollywood Stars Partner for "I Take Responsibility" PSA Addressing Unchecked Racism

The new project launches with "the goal of encouraging white people to call out racism and commit to supporting Black lives," per the news.

"I take responsibility."

That's the premise of a new PSA that debuted today in partnership with the NAACP featuring a cadre of stars staring directly into cameras as they pledge to take responsibility for how they've perpetuated racism or allowed it to go on in their presence via silence or inaction, in "unchecked moments," or by "turning a blind eye."

Those who appear in the clip include Sarah Paulson, Julianne Moore, Justin Theroux, Stanley Tucci, Aaron Paul, Kristen Bell, Mark Duplass, Bryce Dallas Howard, Debra Messing, Ilana Glazer, Kesha, Bethany Joy Lenz, Piper Perabo and others. The website ITakeResponsibility.org will host the campaign, created by Tommy Oliver and Adam Platzner of Confluential Content in partnership with the NAACP.

"Black people are being slaughtered in the street, killed in their own homes," says Julianne Moore. "These are our brothers and sisters." Piper Perabo continues: "Our friends. Our family. We are done watching them die. We are no longer bystanders. We will not be idle. Enough is enough."

Stanley Tucci says, "I will no longer allow an unchecked moment. I will no longer allow racist hurtful words, jokes, stereotypes, no matter how big or small to be uttered in my presence." Adds Paulson: "I will not turn a blind eye."

In a statement released with the PSA, NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson says, “In order for us as a nation to get to a better place, we’re going to have to adjust how we see each other and engage in open and honest conversations that might be painful at times. The fight for civil rights, and human rights have always required a diverse coalition of partners and allies. It is powerful when white people can speak openly about the individual and structural racism and privilege that deny others their full rights. We need everyone to join us on the frontline in the fight for justice and equality.”