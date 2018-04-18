Naked Nutrition Aligns With Team Nanci in Fight to Cure ALS

The company has committed to a series of donations in conjunction with the announcement of its new matcha line, reveals company founder Steve Zieminski.

Team Nanci and the ALS Association Golden West Chapter are getting a boost from a new partner...of the protein kind.

Naked Nutrition, which specializes in natural protein powders and supplements, has announced the arrival of two new flavors in the company arsenal: Naked Pea + Matcha and Naked Whey + Matcha. To coincide with the announcement of the matcha line, Naked has committed to the fight to cure ALS with three initiatives.

Naked Nutrition will donate $15,000 to the ALS Association Golden West Chapter via Team Nanci, a group of devoted supporters who rallied around veteran Hollywood publicist Nanci Ryder. The BWR co-founder was diagnosed with ALS in 2014 and since then, has devoted her life to fundraising for a cure to the disease by participating in a slew of events in partnership with the ALS Association (Thus far, Team Nanci has raised $600,000 to benefit the Golden West Chapter’s programs of care management services, public policy initiatives, education and scientific discovery.)

In addition to its Team Nanci support, Naked Nutrition will donate 100 percent of proceeds from online sales of Naked Pea + Matcha and Naked Whey + Matcha to Team Nanci during specific dates that coincide with special events. The dates include So Cal Ride to Defeat ALS (July 20-22); Napa Valley Ride to Defeat ALS (Sept. 21-23); Silicon Valley Walk to Defeat ALS (Oct. 13-15); Los Angeles Walk to Defeat ALS (Nov. 3-5); and Champions for Care and a Cure (Nov. 14-16)

Lastly, Naked Nutrition will donate 15 percent of proceeds from online sales of Naked Pea + Matcha and Naked Whey + Matcha to Team Nanci throughout the year. Naked Pea + Matcha ($24.99) and Naked Whey + Matcha ($29.99) are available for purchase on the company's website or Amazon.

“Matcha is known for being an antioxidant powerhouse so we thought it would be a great idea to support another powerhouse — celebrity publicist Nanci Ryder — by helping to raise money for ALS research,” said company founder Steve Zieminski, a former college athlete who launched the brand in 2014.