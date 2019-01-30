Netflix Threw Two Parties in One Weekend After Earning First Best Picture Oscar Nom

After 'Roma' scored a nomination, Netflix hosted not one, but two, parties with talent from other studios also welcome, including Rami Malek (20th Century Fox) and Timothee Chalamet (Amazon).

Netflix has so much to celebrate this season — like its first-ever best picture nom for Roma — that it recently hosted two parties within 24 hours.

There was its post-SAG Awards bash at the Sunset Tower on Jan. 27, where the cast of Black Panther mixed it up with Bohemian Rhapsody winner Rami Malek — and even Amazon movie actors like Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy) were welcome. And then there was the soiree the night before, at the Hancock Park home of Ted Sarandos, that was strictly a family affair.

Making the rounds under a backyard tent were teams from GLOW, Dear White People, Fuller House, Stranger Things, Ozark and The Kominsky Method. At one point, Sarandos made a speech. "To have Ted at a podium say the name of your show, that was really cool," Kominsky Method's Emily Osment told THR. "It felt like being in a very cool club — I don't know how I got in."

People talk a lot about how much money Netflix spends on content, but another good question: How much does the streamer spend on champagne?

Scroll down for a look inside both events.

